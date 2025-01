At 7:24 p.m., officers responded to Hedden Road in Green Township on a report of a dog trapped in ductwork, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

Upon arrival, police discovered the small dog had fallen into a heating vent, Lebron said. The dog was safely removed from the vent, and no injuries were reported, Lebron said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Newton-Andover and receive free news updates.