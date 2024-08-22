Woman Scammed At Newark Bank By Two Men: Police

At 4 p.m., police were called to a Citizens Bank at 255 Lafayette St. where a woman reported that upon exiting the bank, she was approached by two men who requested her financial help to claim their lottery winnings, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

The woman withdrew money from her bank account, and then additional funds were withdrawn following her interaction with the two men, Fragé said.

She was not forcibly removed from the location, Fragé said. The woman eft the bank and returned to report the incident to bank employees, Fragé said.

The incident remains under investigation, Fragé said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Newark and receive free news updates.