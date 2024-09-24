Woman Robbed At Gunpoint: Newark PD

At 10:15 p.m., a woman exited her vehicle after parking on the 800 block of South 16th Street and was approached by a dark-colored, 4-door Honda HR-V sedan with a sunroof and dull metallic rims, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

A male passenger exited the car, brandished a handgun, and demanded the victim’s belongings, including her car keys, Fragé said.

The suspect vehicle’s driver remained in the car, which fled after the robbery, heading northbound on South 16th Street toward Avon Avenue, Fragé said. The woman'ss car has not been taken, Fragé said.

Detectives investigating this incident describe the suspect with the weapon as a Black man, approximately 5’7” tall with a medium build, Fragé said. He was wearing all-black clothing and a ski mask, Fragé said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Newark and receive free news updates.