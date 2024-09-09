Woman Assaulted, Spat On NJ Transit Bus By Man: Newark Police

At 1 p.m., the woman and the man engaged in a verbal altercation while on the bus at Broad Street and Branford Place, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.

The man spit in the woman's face and a physical altercation ensued with the man punching the woman in the face, Fragé said. The woman received medical treatment for her injuries at an area hospital, Fragé said.

The suspect is described as 5'8" and 140 lbs. with a medium brown complexion, and wearing a blue shirt and blue sweatpants, Fragé said.

Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect is asked to call 1-877-695-8477.

