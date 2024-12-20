Two Newark Men Plead Guilty To Trafficking Fentanyl: Feds

From January 2014 through September 2020, Thomas Padovano, 50, and Bartholomew Padovano, 72, agreed to import and distribute various controlled substances and controlled substance analogues, including fentanyl, fentanyl analogues, methylone, and ketamine, US Attorney Philip Sellinger said.

The Padovanos placed orders with a source in China and distributed the controlled substances and analogues in New Jersey, both in bulk and in the form of counterfeit pharmaceutical pills that actually contained fentanyl analogues, Sellinger said. The Padovanos admitted to having engaged in financial transactions aimed at concealing the origin and true ownership of more than $500,000 in drug proceeds, Sellinger said.

The duo pleaded guilty in Newark federal court to drug trafficking conspiracy and international promotional money laundering conspiracy and will be sentenced in May, Sellinger said.

