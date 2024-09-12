Trespasser Electrocuted On Train Tracks In Newark: NJ Transit

At 3:27 p.m., police responded to the tracks on the Morris and Essex Line near Roseville Avenue and 7th Avenue in Newark on a report of two people trespassing on the tracks, NJ Transit aid.

The two were trespassing on an overhead signal structure when one was injured by electricity and fell to the tracks, NJ Transit said. Both were hospitalized and the extent of their injuries is unknown, NJ Transit said.

Train traffic was held until the trespassers were removed, NJ Transit said. New Jersey Transit Police are on scene leading the investigation.

