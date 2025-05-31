Toddler On Baggage Belt Nearly Swept Away At Newark Liberty Airport: Reports

Amid an ongoing air traffic controller crisis that has forced delays and canceled flights at the airport, a new controversy struck in Jersey when a toddler nearly took a strange trip of his own.

Port Authority police at the airport had to leap into action, according to multiple reports, when a child playing on a checked baggage conveyor belt nearly got swept away with the luggage.

The fast-acting officers manning Terminal A prevented a potentially dangerous situation this week, police say, as they boy's mother was talking to agents behind the counter and the boy made his way to the conveyor belt.

According to the New York Daily News, the belt sent the boy behind a wall and into a sea of other belts, though the officers were able to navigate the situation and the boy was saved.

Shortly before the boy reached the x-ray machine and a possible plunge with the rest of the bags, officers were reportedly able to track him down and plucked him just in the nick of time before disaster struck.

The entire situation played out in around five minutes.

Both the boy and his mother are fine, according to reports. No injuries — besides a little bit of panic — were reported at the end of the day.

