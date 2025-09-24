Tickets Still Up For Grabs: Ed Sheeran Leads We Can Survive In Newark

For over a decade, We Can Survive has united some of the biggest names in music, starting at the Hollywood Bowl and now lighting up the East Coast, all to raise funds and awareness for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Sheeran, 34, has been rewriting the global pop playbook since he broke through in 2011. The Halifax, UK-born singer-songwriter turned heartbreak into Grammy wins, sold-out stadiums, and songs that defined a generation. His ballads—“Perfect,” “Thinking Out Loud”—are wedding staples and his hits like “Castle on the Hill” and “Shape of You” are impossible to escape.

Goo Goo Dolls, bringing the grit that gave us “Name” and “Iris,” join Sheeran. Shaboozey, fusing country and hip-hop with swagger, Alex Warren, one of Audacy’s LAUNCH artists, and Lola Young, the London powerhouse, round out the lineup. It’s a mash-up of eras and genres that only a benefit concert like this dares to stage.

Tickets were still spotted under $100 as of press time, but that window is closing fast and won’t stay open for long. Newark is getting the show people will brag about seeing. The only question is whether you’ll be in the building when the lights cut and the first chords hit, or wishing you had moved faster.

