Three Newark Burglars Busted Breaking Into Homes: Police

At 12:05 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, officers responded to a 911 call from a homeowner on Witherspoon Way about people walking up his back patio and attempting to open his rear sliding glass door, Marlboro police said. The burglars fled when the homeowner yelled, leaving the area in a black sedan, police said.

Officers received another 911 call from a homeowner on Whipple Way who said people were attempting to make entry into his basement, but were unsuccessful and fled the area, police said. Officers spotted the vehicle on School Road East that matched the description of the vehicle that fled Witherspoon Way, police said.

The four burglars were arrested following a motor vehicle stop. police said. Kazi Baker, an 18-year-old Newark resident, and a 17-year-old and 16-year-old Newark resident, along with a 17-year-old Plainfield resident were taken into custody and charged with attempted burglary, police said.

