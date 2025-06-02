Thief Busted Removing Tires From Cop’s Personal Car: Newark PD

At 4:14 a.m., an off-duty Newark police officer observed a man removing a tire from the officer’s vehicle in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue, Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda said.

When the officer approached the suspect, a fight ensued, Miranda said. A patrolling Newark police vehicle was flagged down, and the suspect, who was not identified, was arrested without further incident, Miranda said.

One of the responding officers suffered a hand injury and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, Miranda said.

The suspect and off-duty officer were also transported to a nearby hospital for investigation, Miranda said. The incident remains under investigation, Miranda said.

