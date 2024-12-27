Teenager Missing In Newark: Police

Zionna Brady was last seen in the area of Westbrooks Avenue near 17th Avenue, Newark Public Safety Director Eugene Miranda said. She is described as 5’2” tall and weighs 130 pounds, Miranda said.

She was wearing a navy blue jacket and navy blue short sleeve shirt with white lettering, possibly reading “Old Navy”, black sweat pants, and light green “G Star Raw” flip flops, Miranda said. Zionna has a tattoo on her left hand reading “Fear None” and a tattoo on her right arm reading “Fendi," Miranda said.

Brady has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, Miranda said. Brady may have traveled to Orange, NJ via public transportation on December 26.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-695-8477.

