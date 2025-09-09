Mostly Cloudy 74°

Shawnita Ferguson Fatally Struck By Chevy Equinox In Newark

A 51-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in Newark on Monday, Sept. 8, authorities said.

At 6:30 p.m., Shawnita Ferguson was crossing the street at 398 Springfield Ave. across from The Home Depot in Newark, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said. Ferguson was crossing mid-block behind an NJ Transit bus stopped at a bus stop when she was hit by a Chevrolet Equinox traveling westbound, authorities said.

Ferguson was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The driver and his passenger remained at the scene and called 9-1-1, authorities said. They were not injuried, authorities said.

The incident remains under investigation, authorities said.

