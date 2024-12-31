Security Guard Stabbed At Nightclub: Newark PD

At 2 a.m., a private event was ending at Lit 21 at 1034 McCarter Highway, Newark Public Safety Director Eugene Miranda said. As the security guard escorted people from the club’s lower level, the suspect walked into that area from upstairs and refused to leave, Miranda said. An argument ensued and the suspect swung at the guard, who hit the man in the face, causing him to fall to the floor, Miranda said.

The guard got on top of the suspect to hold him down, but the suspect, a 5’8” Black male with dreadlocks, pulled out a small pocket knife and stabbed the guard twice in his shoulder and once in his hand. The suspect, captured on surveillance video, fled and the guard was treated at a nearby hospital, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-695-8477.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Newark and receive free news updates.