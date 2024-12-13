Reward Offered For Information On 2018 Newark Fatal Shooting: Authorities

Crime Stoppers is offering a $15,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the fatal shooting, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens, II and Essex County Sherriff Armando. Fontoura announced on Friday, Dec 13.

On the evening of August 6, 2018, Jones was with a woman in Weequahic Park when two suspects approached them and asked Jones his name, authorities said. The suspect shot Jones before he could answer, authorities said.

Witnesses described the suspects as two Black men, one with a thin build wearing a baseball cap with white lettering and the other with a heavier build with a full head of hair under a stocking cap, authorities said. The suspect’s vehicle is reported to be a 2015-2018 four-door Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line 1-877-847-7432. All calls will be kept confidential.

