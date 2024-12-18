A Few Clouds 49°

Person Fatally Shot In Newark, Suspect Arrested After Shootout With Police: Authorities

A chaotic scene in Newark saw one person fatally shot and a suspect exchange gunfire with police on the afternoon of Tuesday, Dec. 17, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Jake D Oster Photography
Sam Barron

Newark police were near 433 4th Ave. when they heard gunshots and rushed to the scene, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said. 

During the arrest attempt, shots were exchanged between the suspect and the officers, authorities said. No one was injured in the exchange and the suspect was apprehended, authorities said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and their identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, authorities said. The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

