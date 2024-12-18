Person Fatally Shot In Newark, Suspect Arrested After Shootout With Police: Authorities

Newark police were near 433 4th Ave. when they heard gunshots and rushed to the scene, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

During the arrest attempt, shots were exchanged between the suspect and the officers, authorities said. No one was injured in the exchange and the suspect was apprehended, authorities said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and their identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, authorities said. The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Newark and receive free news updates.