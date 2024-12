According to NJ Transit, the incident happened at Broad Street in Newark sometime around 7:30 p.m.

Morris & Essex train #439 with an 8:05 p.m. arrival into Gladstone was delayed, while M&E train #6359 into Summit, set to arrive at 7:41 p.m., is up to 25 minutes late.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Newark and receive free news updates.