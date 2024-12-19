PA Man Had Loaded Gun In Carry-On Bag At Newark Airport: TSA

The Bensalem man was arrested by Port Authority Police after the .380 caliber gun, which was loaded with six bullets, was caught by the Transportation Security Administration, they said in a release.

Twelve additional accessible bullets were also detected in the man’s carry-on bag in two additional gun magazines, the TSA said. The man said he did not realize he had his loaded gun with him, the TSA said.

This was the 20th gun caught at Newark Airport this year, tying last year's total, the TSA said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Newark and receive free news updates.