Jason Gray last spoke with his family on Friday, November 22, Newark Public Safety Director Eugene Miranda said. He has not reported to his workplace, and his neighbors near the 700 block of South Orange Avenue have not seen him for the past few weeks, Miranda said.

Gray is 5'9" and 160 lbs. with a bald head and brown eyes, Miranda said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-877-695-8477.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Newark and receive free news updates.