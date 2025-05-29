NJ Man Wanted For Essex County Manslaughter Busted At Niagara Falls Border Crossing

Malakai McRay was entering the United States on a commercial bus at the Port of Buffalo Rainbow Bridge crossing between Niagara Falls, New York and Niagara Falls, Ontario, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

While examining McRay, CBP officers discovered an active warrant for his arrest, authorities said. CBP officers verified his identification and confirmed he had an arrest warrant from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office for negligent manslaughter with a weapon, authorities said.

After processing, McRay was turned over to New York State Police, CBP officials said. He is currently remanded at the Niagara County Sherriff's Office, awaiting extradition to New Jersey, CBP officials said.

