A Few Clouds 21°

SHARE

NJ Gang Leader Faces Life After Ordering Multiple Murders: Feds

A 41-year-old Essex County gang leader faces up to life in prison after he admitted on Friday, Jan. 17,  to ordering fellow gang members to commit multiple murders, authorities said.

Rollin&#x27; 60s graffiti

Rollin' 60s graffiti

 Photo Credit: CxSpartaNxA Wikimedia
Sam Barron

Jason Franklin is a member of the Rollin’ 60s Neighborhood Crips, a criminal enterprise responsible for acts of violence and the distribution of controlled substances in the New Jersey,  Acting U.S. Attorney Vikas Khanna said.

In March 2019 in Irvington, Franklin ordered other members and associates of the enterprise to murder another person, in retaliation for the murder of a member and associate of the Rollin’ 60s, Khanna said.

In April 2021, Franklin ordered other members and associates of the enterprise to retaliate against rival gang members, resulting in the April 5, 2021 attempted murder of another person, who sustained serious bodily injury as a result of being shot.

Franklin faces up to life in prison after pleading guilty to a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) conspiracy.

to follow Daily Voice Newark and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE