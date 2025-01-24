NJ Gang Leader Faces Life After Ordering Multiple Murders: Feds

Jason Franklin is a member of the Rollin’ 60s Neighborhood Crips, a criminal enterprise responsible for acts of violence and the distribution of controlled substances in the New Jersey, Acting U.S. Attorney Vikas Khanna said.

In March 2019 in Irvington, Franklin ordered other members and associates of the enterprise to murder another person, in retaliation for the murder of a member and associate of the Rollin’ 60s, Khanna said.

In April 2021, Franklin ordered other members and associates of the enterprise to retaliate against rival gang members, resulting in the April 5, 2021 attempted murder of another person, who sustained serious bodily injury as a result of being shot.

Franklin faces up to life in prison after pleading guilty to a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) conspiracy.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Newark and receive free news updates.