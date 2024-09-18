Nine People Arrested During Illegal Racing Event: Newark Police

At 2:31 a.m., police responded to Doremus Avenue and Port Street on a report of several vehicles driving erratically in the middle of the street, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. Police observed 100 vehicles illegally blocking Doremus Avenue, Fragé said.
A large crowd surrounded a Newark police car, punching and kicking it, attempting to flip it over, Fragé said.
The nine people arrested were:
- Daniel Cacula, a 23-year-old Danbury, CT resident,
- Damien Persuad, a 20-year-old North Baldwin, NY resident,
- Gabriel N. Alscora, a 21-year-old Brooklyn resident,
- Kevin Sayco, a 25-year-old Woodland, NY resident,
- Jason Flores Perez, a 20-year-old West New York resident,
- Terrance Briggs, a 22-year-old Florida resident,
- Ajeandro Alonso, a 20-year-old West New York resident,
- Gabriel Paitch, an 18-year-old Kearny, NJ resident,
- Mitchell Long, a 21-year-old Pennsylvania resident.
