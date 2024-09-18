Overcast 72°

Nine People Arrested During Illegal Racing Event: Newark Police

Nine people were arrested and charged with eluding during an illegal car racing event in Newark on Sunday, Sept. 15, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Newark Department of Public Safety Facebook
Sam Barron

At 2:31 a.m., police responded to Doremus Avenue and Port Street on a report of several vehicles driving erratically in the middle of the street, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. Police observed 100 vehicles illegally blocking Doremus Avenue, Fragé said. 

A large crowd surrounded a Newark police car, punching and kicking it, attempting to flip it over, Fragé said.

The nine people arrested were:

  • Daniel Cacula, a 23-year-old Danbury, CT resident, 
  • Damien Persuad, a 20-year-old North Baldwin, NY resident, 
  • Gabriel N. Alscora, a 21-year-old Brooklyn resident, 
  • Kevin Sayco, a 25-year-old Woodland, NY resident, 
  • Jason Flores Perez, a 20-year-old West New York resident, 
  • Terrance Briggs, a 22-year-old Florida resident, 
  • Ajeandro Alonso, a 20-year-old West New York resident, 
  • Gabriel Paitch, an 18-year-old Kearny, NJ resident,
  • Mitchell Long, a 21-year-old Pennsylvania resident. 

