Nine People Arrested During Illegal Racing Event: Newark Police

At 2:31 a.m., police responded to Doremus Avenue and Port Street on a report of several vehicles driving erratically in the middle of the street, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. Police observed 100 vehicles illegally blocking Doremus Avenue, Fragé said.

A large crowd surrounded a Newark police car, punching and kicking it, attempting to flip it over, Fragé said.

The nine people arrested were:

Daniel Cacula, a 23-year-old Danbury, CT resident,

Damien Persuad, a 20-year-old North Baldwin, NY resident,

Gabriel N. Alscora, a 21-year-old Brooklyn resident,

Kevin Sayco, a 25-year-old Woodland, NY resident,

Jason Flores Perez, a 20-year-old West New York resident,

Terrance Briggs, a 22-year-old Florida resident,

Ajeandro Alonso, a 20-year-old West New York resident,

Gabriel Paitch, an 18-year-old Kearny, NJ resident,

Mitchell Long, a 21-year-old Pennsylvania resident.

