Newark Woman Struck Dead By Vehicle While Walking Dog: Prosecutor

At 10 p.m., Stephanie Munoz was walking her dog when she was struck by a 2023 gray Ford Explorer in front of 347 Clinton Avenue, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

Munoz was crossing the street, mid-block, when she was struck by the vehicle, authorities said. Her dog was unharmed, authorities said. Munoz was taken to University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The striking vehicle was observed by witnesses passing another vehicle on the wrong side of the road and was traveling at a high speed, authorities said.

The driver did not appear to be impaired and possessed a valid driver’s license, authorities said. He was found to have a concealed carry permit and was armed with a 9mm handgun. The driver said he was employed as an armed security guard, authorities said

The investigation is ongoing.

