Newark Woman Killed After Struck By Vehicle Outside Home: Prosecutor

At 3 a.m., Vanessa Bunn exited her residence at 472 Washington Ave. along with another person and was attempting to cross the street, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said. One vehicle stopped and allowed her to cross, but another vehicle, traveling northbound on Washington Avenue, veered around the stopped vehicle and struck her.

Bunn was transported to a University Hospital where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Newark and receive free news updates.