Newark Woman Forced Girl Into Prostitution: Essex County Prosecutor

The girl, reported as a runaway, contacted law enforcement last month seeking help, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said. Detectives determined the girl had been trafficked and forced to engage in prostitution, Stephens said.

A multi-agency investigation led by the Essex County Prosecutor's Office identified four women involved.

Tajhane Thomas, a 29-year-old Newark resident, Leslie Martinez, a 34-year-old West Orange resident, and Amayah Dent, a 28-year-old Maplewood resident were arrested on Thursday, Oct. 9, Stephens said. A fourth defendant, Yaislene Arguedas, a 29-year-old Paterson resident, remains at large, Stephens said.

The women face multiple criminal charges including human trafficking, conspiracy to commit human trafficking, promoting organized street crime, promoting prostitution of a child, conspiracy to promote prostitution of a child, and endangering the welfare of a child, Stephens said.

Thomas also faces several drug charges, authorities said.

