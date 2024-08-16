Partly Cloudy 74°

Newark Woman Assaulted, Robbed At Gunpoint On Porch: Police

A Newark woman was sitting on her porch when she was assaulted and robbed at gunpoint on the evening of Sunday, Aug. 11, authorities said. 

 Photo Credit: Jake D Oster Photography
Sam Barron

At 10:06 p.m., the woman was sitting on the porch of her home on Houston Street when the suspect stopped in front of the house in a silver minivan, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé  said.

The suspect exited the vehicle carrying a weapon, then walked onto the porch, where he punched the victim in the face, and snatched her purse containing $200 and bank cards, Fragé said. He then fled northbound on Hudson Street toward New York Avenue

The man is described as being 5'9" with a medium build and was wearing a black ski mask, hoodie and pants, Fragé said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-695-8477.

