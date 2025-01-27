Newark Warehouse Manager Set Fire In Boonton To Conceal Theft: Prosecutor

At 8:13 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, first responders were at 95 Fulton St. for a commercial warehouse fire, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Boonton Police Officer-In-Charge Captain Chris Petonak said.

The two-alarm fire was observed in the warehouse area, as well as a separately secured area leased by a pharmaceutical supply company, authorities said.

An investigation determined the fire was intentionally set, with video surveillance showing two masked individuals entering the warehouse shortly before the fire, authorities said.

Law enforcement said they discovered approximately $233,000 worth of copper materials had gone missing from the interiors of equipment belonging to another company using the warehouse, authorities said.

Davon Fields, the warehouse manager, was at the warehouse the night of the arson and two days prior, authorities said. That week, he visited a scrapyard and sold significant quantities of copper on both occasions, authorities said.

He was charged with two counts of aggravated arson, conspiracy to commit aggravated arson, three counts of burglary, theft, criminal mischief, fencing, and possession of burglary tools, authorities said.

