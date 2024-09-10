A Few Clouds 61°

Newark School Locked Down After Shooting: Police

A school in Newark was briefly locked down following a shooting at a gas station on Monday, Sept. 9, authorities said. 

 Photo Credit: Jake D Oster Photography
Sam Barron

At 1:52 p.m., police responded to Bergen Street and South Orange Avenue on a report of shots fired, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. Police did not locate any victims but recovered ballistic evidence of a shooting at a gas station on the 200 block of South Orange Avenue, Fragé said.

Lead Charter School, at 571 Central Ave., was temporarily locked down to ensure the safety of students, Fragé said. 

No injuries were reported and the shooting remains under investigation, Fragé said.

