Newark Residents Arrested After Human Trafficking Ring Busted: State AG

The rings were based in Essex County and Cumberland County, state Attorney General Matthew Platkin said at a news conference on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Khailah Meekins, 21 and Donte Barkley, 28, both Newark residents, trafficked two 15-year-olds and a 13-year-old in Essex County, Platkin said. Meekins and Barkley arranged sexual encounters for the girls through mobile apps that included online ads featuring nude photos of the minors. The girls would be brought to short-term rentals and hotels where they would be sexually assaulted by patrons who paid for the encounters, Platkin said.

Meekin and Barkley subjected the teenagers to threats and physical violence, including hair pulling, biting, being hit with an extension cord, punching, and stomping, Platkin said. Barley would arrange the sexual acts, tell the victims what they had to perform and recommend to Meekins how much to charge customers, Platkin said. Barkley received a portion of the proceeds Meekins earned from the sexual assaults endured by the victims, Platkin said.

In the Cumberland County ring, new groups of women were brought to a house of prostitution in Bridgeton, where they were compelled to engage in sex acts with numerous men in exchange for money, Platkin said.

A grand jury indicted Usiel Luna, 42, of Bridgeton, along with his alleged co-conspirators—Jose Perez-Lopez, 40, Rosendo Vazquez-Hernandez, 35, and Yerson Puentes-Marquez, 28—all from Bridgeton, Platkin said

The defendants distributed drugs and operated a brothel out of a residence on North Laurel Street in Bridgeton, Platkin said. Women were recruited on the false pretense that they would be working as “dancers,” but were then taken to a home where they were offered for commercial sex, Platkin said.

After being brought to the house, the victims were ordered by Luna not to leave, Platkin said. New victims were allegedly picked up on a weekly basis from Queens and Paterson and forced to perform commercial sex on hundreds of men during the week.

Methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana were seized from Luna's home, along with $50,000 cash, Platkin said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Newark and receive free news updates.