Newark Resident Convicted Of Fatally Shooting Man, Lighting Jeep On Fire: Prosecutor

On August 2, 2022, Juan Leandry and his co-conspirators arrived at 535 South Orange Ave. in dark-colored stolen Jeep Cherokee and fired 42 shots at Davian Sumier, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II said. Sumier later died from his injuries, Stephen said.

Leandry later set the Jeep on fire in an empty lot in Irvington, posting images of the burning vehicle on his Instagram account, Stephens said. Investigators were able to link Leandry to both the homicide scene and the vehicle fire through his phone records, Stephens said.

It took a jury 4.5 hours of deliberation before they convicted Leadry of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, weapons offenses and several counts of arson, Stephens said.

Leandry will be sentenced in January, Stephens said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Newark and receive free news updates.