At 11:34 a.m., a Ring doorbell camera captured the thief putting a package inside his black jacket before walking away from the home on Millington Ave, Newark Public Safety Eugene Miranda said. He was a Black man wearing a blue Nike sweater, black and grey pants, and black and white Nike Air-Max sneakers, Miranda said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 1-877-695-8477.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Newark and receive free news updates.