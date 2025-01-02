Newark Police Sergeant Charged In Traffic Officer's Death: Prosecutor

At 12:42 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 11, Rodriguez was struck by a vehicle while directing traffic following an event at the Prudential Center, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda said. Rodriguez was found by police unresponsive and was transported to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead soon after, authorities said.

Ortiz was charged with aggravated manslaughter and vehicular homicide and is being held at the Essex County Jail, pending a court appearance the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said. Rodriguez is survived by his wife and two daughters, authorities said.

