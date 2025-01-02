Mostly Cloudy and Windy 43°

Newark Police Sergeant Charged In Traffic Officer's Death: Prosecutor

Victor Ortiz, a Newark police sergeant, was arrested and charged on Thursday, Jan. 2 in connection with the death of Newark Traffic Control Officer Jairo Rodriguez last month, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Essex County Department of Corrections
Sam Barron

At 12:42 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 11,  Rodriguez was struck by a vehicle while directing traffic following an event at the Prudential Center, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda said. Rodriguez was found by police unresponsive and was transported to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead soon after, authorities said. 

Ortiz  was charged with aggravated manslaughter and vehicular homicide and is being held at the Essex County Jail, pending a court appearance the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said. Rodriguez is survived by his wife and two daughters, authorities said.

