Newark Police Employee Arrested After Burglary, Car Theft Ring Busted: Morris County Prosecutor

Between September and December 2024, Tyshawn Hoover, Samad Foster, Deeend Coleman-McRae, Zayanna Overby, a juvenile and others broke into homes and stole cars in numerous municipalities, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II, Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, Florham Park Police Chief Joseph Orlando, and Denville Police Chief Scott Welsch said.

An investigation revealed the group stole a 2023 Land Rover from a home in Florham Park last September after breaking into the residence and stealing a key fob, authorities said. Hoover later fenced the Land Rover, authorities said.

The group was foiled in its attempt to take a 2022 Honda Civic from a home in Florham Park last November after they were interrupted and fled, but that same day, they stole a Mercedes Benz GLE from West Orange, authorities said.

Foster provided Overby the license plates of luxury vehicles so she could use her Newark Police Department civilian employee access to learn what addresses were associated with these vehicles so they could be stolen and fenced, authorities said.

Hoover, a 24-year-old Newark resident is charged with conspiracy to commit residential burglary, motor vehicle theft, fencing, receiving stolen motor vehicles, computer criminal activity, leader of an auto theft network among numerous other charges, authorities said.

Coleman-McRae, a 25-year-old Hillside resident, is charged with conspiracy to commit residential burglary, motor vehicle theft, fencing, receiving stolen motor vehicles and several drug offenses, authorities said.

Overby, a 22-year-old Newark resident, is charged with conspiracy to commit residential burglary, motor vehicle theft, fencing, receiving stolen motor vehicles and computer criminal activity, along with numerous other offenses, authorities said.

Foster, a 29-year-old Newark resident, is charged with conspiracy to commit residential burglary, motor vehicle theft, fencing along with numerous other offenses, authorities said.

Additionally, Jameer Smith was hit with drugs and weapons charges after law enforcement executed a search warrant a residence in Hillside and found him and Coleman-McRae to be in possession of cocaine and heroin and four handguns, authorities said.

