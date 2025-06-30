Newark Mom Killed In Scooter Crash ID'd; Pennsylvania Man Charged With Vehicular Homicide

Marilyn Belkis Reyes Borja, 35, of Newark, was struck and killed around 1:11 p.m. on Thursday, June 26, while crossing Ferry Street and Raymond Boulevard at Blanchard Street, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office spokeswoman Carmen Martin.

Surveillance footage shows Reyes Borja began crossing northbound in the crosswalk on an electric scooter as eastbound and westbound traffic had stopped at red lights, prosecutors said.

That’s when a black 2019 Dodge Charger allegedly sped into the intersection eastbound on Ferry Street, striking Reyes Borja and killing her, authorities said.

The driver, identified as Paulo A. Gomes, Jr., of Stroudsburg, PA, remained at the scene. His 15-year-old son was also in the vehicle but was not hurt. Gomes, Jr. was not injured.

He has been charged with second-degree vehicular homicide, according to prosecutors.

Reyes Borja’s family says she had been hoping to return to her native Honduras one day — but never imagined it would be like this.

“We are heartbroken to share the tragic news of the death of my sister, who lost her life in the United States — a victim of someone else’s recklessness behind the wheel,” a message on a GoFundMe page says.

The fundraiser, which had raised $4,000 as of Sunday, June 29, is helping pay to transport her body home to Honduras for burial, according to relatives.

“Our family is going through unimaginable pain. On top of our grief, we now face the overwhelming cost of sending her back to rest among loved ones. Any donation, no matter the amount, will be a huge blessing to us in this heartbreaking moment.”

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who cannot donate is asked to share the fundraiser, organizers wrote, “so that Marilyn Reyes can receive the farewell she deserves.”

