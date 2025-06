On Wednesday, May 4, 2022, Dwayne Barbour waited for Daren Brooks, 31, with a knife at an address in East Orange and ambushed him upon arrival, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II said. Brooks ran down the street to escape the attack and the defendant followed, stabbing him over 10 times, Stephens said.

Barbour was convicted of aggravated assault and weapons charges following a three-week trial, Stephens said.

