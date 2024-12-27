Newark Man Trafficked Guns, Drugs: Feds

On Thursday, Feb. 22, police officers recovered from Raishaun Lofton a privately made firearm with no serial number, nine rounds of 9mm ammunition, 81 glassine envelopes containing fentanyl, and plastic jugs commonly used to distribute illegal drugs, US Attorney Philip Sellinger said.

On Monday, April 22, video surveillance footage depicted Lofton firing a different firearm into the air during an argument. One of the bullets from the firearm that Lofton shot entered a nearby living room where a family with two children was watching a movie, Sellinger said During the subsequent investigation, law enforcement recovered the firearm that Lofton had fired, Sellinger said.

Lofton was charged with one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, one count of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, Sellinger said.

