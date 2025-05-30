Newark Man Pleads Guilty To Robbing Mailman at Gunpoint: Feds

In November 2023, Troy Corbett was one of four people who stole the victim's cell phone, keys and wallet, containing a credit card and debit card, U.S. Attorney Alina Habba said. The robbery is a federal crime because impeded the postal worker from delivering mail, interfering with interstate commerce, Habba said.

After the robbery, two other men used the stolen debit card to make separate purchases., Habba said.

In January 2024, in Newark, Corbett possessed a firearm with no identifiable serial number, loaded with 16 rounds of ammunition manufactured outside of New Jersey, Habba said. Corbett also possessed 162 pills of methamphetamine, which he intended to distribute, Habba said.

Corbett pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to interfere with commerce by robbery, one count of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, Habba said.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in October.

