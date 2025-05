At 9:59 p.m., troopers responded to the scene after a Nissan 350Z was traveling west on the Route 78 ramp from Route 1 and 9, before veering off the roadway to the left and striking a tree, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

The driver, Gregory Williams, was transported to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries, Lebron said.

The crash remains under investigation, Lebron said.

