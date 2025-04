On Thursday, May 16, officers went to 220 Irvine Turner Blvd. to arrest Hanzha Darby on an outstanding warrant, Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II said. Darby jumped out of a third-story window to evade arrest, Stephens said. He sustained serious injuries as a result of the jump, Stephens said.

He was convicted of resisting arrest by flight and faces up to 18 months in prison when he is sentenced in June, authorities said.

