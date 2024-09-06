Newark Man Gets Nearly 11 Years For Firing Gun During Robbery: Feds

In December 2021, Quayon Moore entered a store and pointed a gun at an employee, demanding the employee give Moore everything he had, US Attorney Phillip Sellinger said. Moore fired the gun toward the employee's direction and the bullet hit the wall behind the employee, Sellinger sad.

While continuing to point the firearm at the employee, Moore took money from the cash register, and an iPhone, authorities said. Moore was also sentenced to five years of supervised release, and fined $1,000, Selliger said.

