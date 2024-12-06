Newark Man Gets 5+ Years For Running Phony Car Ring That Netted $285K: Feds

Warren Guerrier, 47, had previously pleaded guilty in Newark federal court to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, US Attorney Phillip Sellinger said.

From November 2016 to June 2020, Guerrier led a scheme to steal vehicles, fabricate titles, and sell them to unsuspecting buyers, Sellinger said. Guerrier and his accomplices tracked vehicles, photographed them, and advertised them online. Buyers were given fake certificates of title, programmed keys, and fraudulent IDs to complete the transactions, Sellinger said.

At least 40 vehicles were stolen during the operation, with approximately 30 sold to victims for cash. Authorities estimate the fraudulent sales generated around $285,000.

In addition to his prison term, Guerrier was sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $291,637 in restitution, Sellinger said.

