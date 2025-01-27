A Few Clouds 42°

Newark Man Gets 25 Years For Sexually Assaulting Stepdaughter: Police

A 37-year-old Newark man was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Friday, Jan. 24 after being convicted of sexually assaulting his stepdaughter, authorities said.

The man's stepdaughter, 16, said the abuse began when she was 11 and continued until she was 14, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens, II. The man's name is being withheld to protect the identity of the victim, Stephens said.

The sexual assaults occurred in the family home while the victim’s mother was at work, Stephens said. Upon learning of the abuse in November 2022, the family contacted the Newark Police Department and he was arrested later that month, Stephens said.

