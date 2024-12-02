Newark Man Convicted Of Gun Possession: Essex County Prosecutor

In September 2021, Keiron Murray and another man were standing in front of a vacant lot at 169 Chapman St. in Orange, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II said. The officers instructed the men to leave the area, Stephens said. Upon returning two hours later, the officers discovered a gun, a hollow-point bullet, and methamphetamine on the ground near a parked car, Stephens said.

Murray was convicted of gun possession, drug possession, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct after the jury deliberated for two hours, Stephens said. He will be sentenced in January.

