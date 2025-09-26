Newark Elementary School Goes Into Lockdown After Man Threatens His Kids

At 1:51 p.m., officers responded to Luis Munoz Marin Elementary School at 663 Broadway, after the father made the threats to his children, who are students at the school, Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda said.

Police detained the man as part of their investigation, Miranda said. The school was temporarily placed into lockdown, Miranda said.

The identity of the man has not been released. The incident remains under investigation, Miranda said.

