Mostly Cloudy 70°

SHARE

Newark Elementary School Goes Into Lockdown After Man Threatens His Kids

A Newark elementary school went into lockdown Thursday, Sept. 25 after a father made threats to harm his children, authorities said.

Luis Munoz Marin School

Luis Munoz Marin School

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Sam Barron

At 1:51 p.m., officers responded to Luis Munoz Marin Elementary School at 663 Broadway, after the father made the threats to his children, who are students at the school, Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda said.

Police detained the man as part of their investigation, Miranda said. The school was temporarily placed into lockdown, Miranda said.

The identity of the man has not been released. The incident remains under investigation, Miranda said. 

to follow Daily Voice Newark and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE