Newark Carjacker Crosses County Lines In Police Pursuit: Authorities

At 2:57 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Irvine Turner Boulevard after a Chevy Malibu had been carjacked and the driver was assaulted, Newark Public Safety Director Eugene Miranda said.

At 9:36 a.m. police observed the carjacked vehicle near the Delancey Street exit of Routes 1 and 9, Miranda said.. The driver ignored officers’ attempts to conduct a motor vehicle stop and a pursuit ensued into Jersey City, Miranda said.

The pursuit ended at 9:48 a.m., at Clinton Avenue and Sackett Street in Jersey City after the suspect drove down a one-way street, Miranda said. The incident remains under investigation.

