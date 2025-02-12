Overcast 35°

Newark Carjacker Crosses County Lines In Police Pursuit: Authorities

A carjacker is at large after he was able to elude police during a pursuit that began in Newark on the early morning of Tuesday, Feb. 11, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Jake D Oster Photography
Sam Barron

At 2:57 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Irvine Turner Boulevard after a Chevy Malibu had been carjacked and the driver was assaulted, Newark Public Safety Director Eugene Miranda said.

At 9:36 a.m. police observed the carjacked vehicle near the Delancey Street exit of Routes 1 and 9, Miranda said.. The driver ignored officers’ attempts to conduct a motor vehicle stop and a pursuit ensued into Jersey City, Miranda said. 

The pursuit ended at 9:48 a.m., at Clinton Avenue and Sackett Street in Jersey City after the suspect drove down a one-way street, Miranda said. The incident remains under investigation.

