Newark Burglar Smashed Car Windows Over Three-Day Crime Spree: Police

On Wednesday, Jan. 15, Ferando Pinero entered a 2018 Dodge Grand by shattering the vehicle's rear window, Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda, Sr. said. The victim reported that four hand grinder machines were missing from inside the vehicle, Miranda said.

Sometime between Thursday, Jan. 16 and Friday, Jan. 17, Pinero smashed the driver's side window of a 2017 Chevy Express Van, parked in the 100 block of Van Buren Street, Miranda said. Several plumbing tools were missing, Miranda said.

On Friday, Jan. 17, a 2015 GMC Savana that was parked overnight on Madison Street had its rear and passenger windows shattered but no items were missing, Miranda said.

Pinero faces multiple charges of burglary, theft, and criminal mischief, Miranda said.

