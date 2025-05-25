Newark ATV Operator Airlifted In Route 46 Crash: State Police

The crash happened around 2:33 p.m. near milepost 1.8 in Knowlton Township, Warren County, according to NJSP Sgt. Charles Marchan.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the 28-year-old Newark operator lost control of the ATV and struck a guardrail, Marchan said. He was ejected from the vehicle and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Marchan said.

He was transported by medical helicopter to a nearby hospital for treatment, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation. No additional details have been released at this time.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Newark and receive free news updates.