Newark ATV Operator Airlifted In Route 46 Crash: State Police

A Newark man was flown to the hospital after crashing an ATV on Route 46 West in Warren County Sunday, May 25, authorities said.

New Jersey State Police (NJSP)

Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
The crash happened around 2:33 p.m. near milepost 1.8 in Knowlton Township, Warren County, according to NJSP Sgt. Charles Marchan.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the 28-year-old Newark operator lost control of the ATV and struck a guardrail, Marchan said. He was ejected from the vehicle and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Marchan said.

He was transported by medical helicopter to a nearby hospital for treatment, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation. No additional details have been released at this time.

