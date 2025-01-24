Murder, Robbery, Weapons: Newark Man Convicted: Prosecutor

On Saturday, April 10, 2021, Rahdee Bennett assaulted a man with a gun outside his home in front of his wife and children, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said. On Tuesday, April 13, Bennett robbed a man of his wallet and gold chain as the victim was performing repair work on Renner Avenue, Stephens said. On Saturday, April 17, security video captured Bennett pulling a gun on man who was painting a door and attempting to rob the victim of his gold chains, Stephens said. When the victim’s father ran to his son’s aid, Bennett shot and killed the man at close range, Stephens said.

Bennett was convicted of murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, two counts of unlawful possession of a gun, two counts of possession of a gun for unlawful purposes, two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery, and two counts of robbery, Stephens said.

Bennett faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced in May.

