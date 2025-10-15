Man Spat In Bus Driver's Face: Newark PD

At 6:19 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 12, police responded to South 10th Street and Springfield Avenue after a man, who had boarded an NJ Transit bus in Irvington, leaned around the protective barrier for the bus driver and spat on her face, hair, and clothing, Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda, Sr. said.

No verbal altercation had occurred between the suspect and the woman bus driver, Miranda said. He was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweater and black pants, Miranda said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-695-8477.

