At 7:57 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of South 16th Street on a report of a shooting, and found a man who had been shot, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. A handgun was also recovered at the scene, Fragé said.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition, Fragé said. Three suspects were detained in connection with the investigation, Fragé said.

