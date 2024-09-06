Man Shot In Downtown Newark: Police

At 4:40 p.m., police responded to the 700 block of Broad Street and found a man who had been shot, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

The man said he observed two other men engaged in a verbal altercation before one of the men brandished a handgun, Fragé said. The man attempted to flee the scene but ended up sustaining a non-life-threatening gunshot injury, Fragé said.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition and the shooting remains under investigation, Fragé said.

